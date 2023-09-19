 Vicky Kaushal Reveals Why He Hasn't Worked With Katrina Kaif On A Film
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved couples in the industry. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2021 in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Ever since, the couple's fans have been waiting to see them collaborate on a film together. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Vicky revealed why he and Katrina have not yet worked on a film.

Vicky said he and Katrina are looking for something that they can both connect with. He also stated that he is aware of the curiosity around them, but they don't want to sign a film just because of it. "We will only work on something that really hits us, and we too are waiting for something like that to come by," said the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

Kaushal will be seen next in Vijay Krishna Acharya's film, The Great Indian Family, in which he will play the role of Bhajan Kumar. Talking about Katrina's reaction to his character, he said his wife is thrilled to see him. She also found him very endearing in the character, as he had not done something like that before.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Family is slated to release on September 21, 2023.

Next, Vicky will also star in Sam Bahadur, opposite Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. The Govinda Naam Mera actor also has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in his pipeline, which will feature Tripti Dimri.

