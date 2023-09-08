Here's What Vicky Kaushal Said When Asked If His & Katrina Kaif's Families Are Pushing Them For ‘Good News’ | Photo Via Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family. The Masaan actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family, was recently asked if his and Kaif's families were pressuring him for 'good news.'

Talking to Radio City India, the hosts asked if there was a family member who was "pressuring them for "good news, which in a way meant if they have any plans to have a baby. To this, Vicky said, "Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one. They are cool people.)

Further, Vicky also revealed to whom he first told about Katrina: "The first ones to know at home were my mother and father."

Recently, during his interview with We Are Yuvaa, he revealed that he initially felt 'odd' when Katrina gave him attention. "First, I used to feel odd getting attention from her. I used to be like, "Hain? Are you okay?" He stated that she was a phenomenon, and at the beginning, he would think, "Why me?"

Calling Katrina a 'lovely human being.' He said that once he got to spend time with her, he realised he had never met a person like her. "I have never seen her say anything ill about anyone. She is very compassionate about the people around her and about the environment she is in, and that, for me, is like my biggest turn-on," said Kaushal.

