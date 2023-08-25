Vicky Kaushal Says He Shares Every News With Katrina Kaif First, Reveals Their 'Love Language'

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared some intimate insights into his life post-marriage with Katrina Kaif. In a candid interview, the actor reminisced about his wedding as the "happiest days" of his life.

The couple, who had kept their romance under wraps for a long time, surprised the world by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

VICKY REVEALS FIRST PERSON WHOM HE TELLS EVERYTHING

Talking to Grazia India, Vicky revealed that Katrina is the first person he calls when he has news to share. This heartwarming revelation gives a glimpse into their strong bond. "I am a typical Punjabi," Vicky grinned, "Jhappi, a hug, is always our love language."

When asked about cherished memories, Vicky recounted the joy of his mother dancing when he cracked his first audition. He also highlighted those magical moments on film sets when something special happens, creating a unique connection.

Their wedding marked a turning point in Vicky and Katrina's relationship. After keeping fans guessing for a while, the couple unveiled their love story through glimpses of their beautiful wedding in December 2021. The private affair was attended by close friends and family members, turning it into a truly memorable event.

KATRINA-VICKY'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal's star continues to rise. After his recent film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', the actor is set to grace the silver screen with a line-up of exciting projects.

From Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' to Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Vicky's slate is full. He's also signed up for more captivating ventures, including one alongside Triptii Dimri.

As for Katrina Kaif, she's set to dazzle audiences in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film is scheduled for release on December 15. Additionally, she's reuniting with Salman Khan for 'Tiger 3', much to the delight of their fans.

