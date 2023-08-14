 Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family To Release Theatrically On September 22
The Great Indian Family is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with Manushi Chhillar for a family entertainer which is all set to hit theatres on September 22. The makers officially announced the film on Monday along with a video. Titled The Great Indian Family, the film revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s Indian family due to some sudden developments.

The film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Vicky also shared a video to give a sneak peek into his madcap family. "Ek se badh kar ek, iss parivaar ke rang hai anek. Isiliye toh hum hai - The Great Indian Family ❤️ Milte hai on 22nd September," he captioned his post.

In another post on Instagram, Vicky shared a poster of the film which features actors including Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui and others.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film received much love from the audience and performed well at the box office.

Besides, The Great Indian Family, Vicky is also gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur which is a biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2023.

Here’s How Katrina Kaif Cheered ‘Nervous’ Vicky Kaushal Before His Stage Show
