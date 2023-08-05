Here’s How Katrina Kaif Cheered ‘Nervous’ Vicky Kaushal Before His Stage Show

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared an inspiring incident from his life when his wife and fellow actor Katrina Kaif played a pivotal role in boosting his confidence ahead of a nerve-wracking stage show.

At an event in Mumbai on Friday, Vicky opened up about how Katrina's thoughtful gesture made all the difference in conquering his stage fright.

The incident dates back to the year 2020 when both Vicky and Katrina were scheduled to attend an event at the Mountain View School in Madurai.

However, Vicky received a last-minute invitation for a grand stage show in Assam, where he was slated to perform in front of a mammoth audience of a hundred thousand people. The sheer magnitude of the crowd left Vicky feeling extremely nervous.

KATRINA'S ENDLESS SUPPORT TO HUBBY VICKY KAUSHAL

Amidst his anxiety, it was Katrina's constant support that turned the tables for him.

As Vicky explained, while he was prepping himself for the stage show in Assam, Katrina was in Madurai, where her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, runs the charitable school. The school was celebrating its annual day function, and the children were all set to perform on stage.

"Katrina kept sending me videos of kids performing on the stage," Vicky recalled, a sense of warmth evident in his voice as he remembered the moment.

"I saw them performing on the stage, one of them was a giraffe, one of them a sunflower, they were just dancing around and they sent me a video with all these smiles and said ‘all the best Vicky uncle’ and that really changed me… that they are performing on the stage with no worry, there’s so much joy that they are feeling in performing, that’s what I carried on stage."

Such a simple yet profound act of encouragement from Katrina brought a wave of positivity and confidence to Vicky's heart.

The children's uninhibited joy while performing without any apprehensions struck a chord with the actor, inspiring him to channel that same exuberance into his own performance.

THE COUPLE'S RELATIONSHIP

Vicky and Katrina's relationship has been an endearing topic of discussion for their fans ever since they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. The couple has often been spotted together at various events in Mumbai, exuding love and camaraderie.

While they haven't shared the screen in a film yet, Vicky and Katrina made an appearance together in an advertisement last year while promoting an online travel company. Their chemistry both on and off the screen has been evident, as they openly express admiration for each other during interviews and frequently share delightful pictures on their social media handles.

VICKY'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has been delivering stellar performances one after another. His last film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', a romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan, received much love from the audience and performed well at the box office.

Prior to that, his film 'Govinda Naam Mera', featuring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, premiered on Netflix in December 2022.

Currently, Vicky is engrossed in his upcoming project, 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Under the direction of the talented filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, the film is expected to hit the theatres later this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting another awe-inspiring performance from the versatile actor.

