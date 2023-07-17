Vicky Kaushal’s Cute Gesture Towards A Fan On Flight Wins The Internet (WATCH)

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated wife Katrina Kaif’s birthday and the duo fled out of Mumbai for the same. The adorable couple of B-town made everyone turn heads at the airport.

During his flight, Vicky came across a fan who was left awestruck with his kind gesture towards her. Who? It was none other than a popular Instagram influencer Aakriti Rana. Overwhelmed with an unexpected encounter, she had a fan girl moment on the fligh showing an immense excitement.

Read Also Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Wife Katrina Kaif Will Leave Your Hearts Melting

FAN GIRL MOMENT ON THE FLIGHT

She took to her Instagram handle to share a quirky video on Instagram showing how she was overjoyed ,meeting the actor. In a post that went viral on social media, she shared a video and wrote in a caption, “Omg he is so sweet! When I gathered the courage to go talk to him, the air hostess sent me back and he made that sorry face. 15 mins later, the air hostess said,”he is calling you, come”. How nice of him! @vickykaushal0 I never fan girl anyone but his gesture made me do it 😂”

HERE'S HOW NETIZENS REACTED TO THE VIDEO

Her video took the internet by storm as soon as it was shared on her official Instagram handle. Several users flooded the comment section with intriguing responses to the video clip.

One user wrote, “Luckiest girl on planet ❤️” Another fan said, “He is a sweetheart, We saw him at the mumbai airport and out of sheer excitement I shouted Vicky & he turned back smiled and came and took a picture with us ❤️ A really sweet guy!.”

A third fan commented, “I met him a couple of years ago. He took my phone to take pictures and even offered re-takes. He’s the sweetest ❤️”

VICKY-KATRINA'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

The couple is doing well both in their personal and professional lives. Talking about their career, Vicky was last seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ alongside Sara Ali Khan, while Katrina last appeared in ‘Phone Bhoot’ which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter

Now, Katrina Kaif will next appear alongside Salman Khan, reprising her role in ‘Tiger 3’. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ and Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky Kaushal also has some interesting projects lined up.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)