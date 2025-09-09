Sabrina Carpenter Channels 'Cher' Energy In Vintage Bob Mackie Bodysuit & Dramatic Make-Up At Vmas After Party

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted at UBS Arena in New York City, was nothing short of iconic. From jaw-dropping performances to milestone wins, the evening celebrated music’s biggest stars. Among the standout moments was Sabrina Carpenter’s double victory, winning Best Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Visual Effects for “Manchild.” But it wasn’t just her wins that captured the spotlight. Sabrina also became a fashion talking point with her red-carpet and after-party looks.

Sabrina’s Award-Winning Night

Carpenter’s career continues to rise to new heights. Taking home two major VMAs solidified her as one of the most influential young artists of 2025. Fans couldn’t stop cheering when the Espresso singer walked away with Best Album, cementing her reputation as a powerhouse of both artistry and performance.

Red Carpet Glamour in Valentino

At the main ceremony, Sabrina arrived in a daring sheer Valentino gown in fiery red. The outfit turned heads instantly, with fashion critics praising her ability to balance elegance with boldness. The look quickly went viral across social media, making her one of the evening’s best-dressed stars.

Vintage Bob Mackie at the After-Party

For the post-ceremony celebration, Sabrina swapped her Valentino for a vintage Bob Mackie masterpiece. The halter-neck bodysuit featured a sleek black base adorned with bold crepe patterns and oversized disc embellishments. Striped panels in pink, turquoise, and crimson cascaded down into a playful car-wash-style fringe skirt.

This outfit carried more than just drama, it was a tribute to Cher, famously known as the Goddess of Pop. The look was originally designed for Cher’s joint performance with Tina Turner back in 1975. By reviving the design, Sabrina paid homage to music and fashion history, blending nostalgia with modern-day glamour.

Makeup & Styling: A 70s-Inspired Glam Moment

Sabrina’s beauty look elevated the vintage aesthetic. She went for a flawless matte base with soft blush and sculpted contouring, topped with a touch of shimmer. Her bold plum-maroon lips became the focal point, paired with winged eyeliner.

To complement the outfit, she kept accessories understated, wearing only silver hoops and a single ring. The finishing touch? Voluminous Hollywood curls inspired by the 1970s, a nod to the era Cher dominated.

From her Valentino gown on the carpet to her Bob Mackie tribute at the after-party, Sabrina Carpenter showcased her versatility not just as a musician but also as a fashion muse. With two VMA wins and looks that made headlines, the 26-year-old solidified her place as one of the defining stars of 2025, both in music and style.