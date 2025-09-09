The Real Reason Why Anand Mahindra Will Not Visit Vizag's New Glass Skywalk

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra Group and a well-known travel enthusiast, recently shared his candid opinion about a new tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). On September 7, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the soon-to-be-launched glass skywalk at Kailasagiri Hill, situated 262 meters above ground.

While acknowledging its grandeur, Mahindra admitted that it wouldn’t make it to his personal travel list. In his words, “Heights and I have a complicated relationship. For now, I’ll remain an armchair #SundayWanderer and enjoy the views through videos instead.”

How Vizag’s glass skywalk compares globally

The upcoming structure is already being touted as one of the tallest of its kind in the world, second only to China’s record-breaking Zhangjiajie glass bridge. The Chinese marvel stands 300 meters above the valley floor and extends 430 meters in length. Mahindra highlighted this comparison, while appreciating India’s leap into such ambitious engineering.

Social media reactions

Mahindra’s post quickly went viral, sparking discussions among netizens. One user wrote: “The #Vizagglassskywalk looks incredible, but watching videos is the best way to enjoy it safely.” Another added: “With a 262m vertical drop, this is a dream for thrill-seekers. Vizag is officially on the global map now.”

Others echoed Mahindra’s sentiment, admitting they’d prefer to admire it virtually rather than conquer their fear of heights.

What visitors can expect at the skywalk

The Vizag glass bridge is designed using German-made glass and high-grade steel, ensuring both durability and safety. Positioned 1,000 feet above sea level, it offers sweeping views of the Bay of Bengal and the surrounding Eastern Ghats.

Key details include:

-Height: 862 feet above ground

-Length: 55 meters with a vertical drop of 262 meters

-Capacity: Can hold 100 visitors, but only 40 will be allowed at a time for 5–10 minutes

-Entry Fee: Expected to be between ₹250–₹300 per person

According to reports, the attraction is set to open to tourists soon, offering a thrilling experience that combines adrenaline with panoramic natural beauty.

A new landmark for Andhra Pradesh tourism

Once inaugurated, the glass skywalk is expected to become a major highlight of Andhra Pradesh tourism, drawing both domestic and international travelers. While not everyone may have the courage to step onto its transparent floor, the structure itself is bound to bring global recognition to Vizag’s scenic charm.