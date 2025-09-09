Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Divekar, known for her practical and sustainable approach to fitness, emphasises that the journey of weight loss should not be rushed. Instead of chasing drastic results, she advocates for a lifestyle centered around home-cooked food, regular exercise, and adequate rest.

Why do you want to lose weight?

According to Divekar, the first step is self-reflection, asking why one wants to lose weight. Most people think of shedding kilos when their body shows signs of distress such as poor sleep, diabetes, blood pressure issues, lack of energy, or general obesity. These symptoms are the body’s way of signaling imbalance and unhealthiness.

However, she cautions against resorting to extreme diets or quick fixes. Any shortcut aimed at rapid weight reduction will eventually bring repercussions, often worsening the very health concerns one wants to address.

The sustainable path to weight loss

Divekar highlights a simple yet effective three-fold formula:

1. Eat maximum home-cooked food.

2. Exercise regularly.

3. Sleep on time.

By following these principles, weight loss becomes a natural and gradual outcome of improved health, not the other way around.

The three-phase journey

Weight loss, according to Divekar, is a phased process:

1. First Three Months – Health Improvements: Better sleep, higher energy levels, and improved blood markers like sugar and pressure are the earliest signs of progress.

2. Next Three Months – Size Reduction: With consistency, the body starts reflecting visible changes. Clothes begin to fit better, and inches are lost even if the weighing scale doesn’t move drastically.

3. Final Three Months – Gradual Weight Loss: Only after these foundational improvements does the body start shedding weight in a safe and sustainable manner.

The dangers of quick fixes

Divekar strongly warns against attempts to lose maximum weight in the initial months. Such extreme efforts can lead to disrupted sleep, hair fall, dull skin, mood swings, and a lack of enthusiasm for life. These side effects can compromise overall well-being and undo the purpose of weight loss.

She concludes by reminding that good health is not restricted to a single body type. It comes in different shapes and sizes, varying with age and lifestyle. The true “right path” to health is one that can be sustained for a lifetime, rooted in balance, nourishment, and consistency.