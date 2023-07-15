Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Jet Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Actress' Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023

One of Bollywood's most adorable couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple jetted out of the city for an exotic vacation ahead of Katrina's birthday on July 16

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Katrina is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on July 16, 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Katrina and Vicky were all smiles as they posed for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Katrina kept it casual in a floral top and ripped jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky, on the other hand, sported comfy athleisure

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two were seen holding hands as they walked inside the airport

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Paps were also seen wishing Katrina happy birthday in advance

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress, in turn, thanked them and flashed her brightest smiles

Photo by Varinder Chawla

