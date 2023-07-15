Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Jet Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Actress' Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
One of Bollywood's most adorable couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday
The couple jetted out of the city for an exotic vacation ahead of Katrina's birthday on July 16
Katrina is set to celebrate her 40th birthday on July 16, 2023
Katrina and Vicky were all smiles as they posed for the paps
Katrina kept it casual in a floral top and ripped jeans
Vicky, on the other hand, sported comfy athleisure
The two were seen holding hands as they walked inside the airport
Paps were also seen wishing Katrina happy birthday in advance
The actress, in turn, thanked them and flashed her brightest smiles
