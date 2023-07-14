Hottie Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Curves In Bikini

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023

Actress Avneet Kaur, who was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, shared a series of stunning photos of herself on Instagram

In the pictures, the young actress is seen enjoying a pool day

Avneet flaunted her curves in a skimpy purple bikini

She strikes stunning poses for the camera

Her hot pictures have set internet ablaze

Avneet is quite active on Instagram and she often shares breathtaking photos of herself on the social media platform

She is currently receiving praises for her performance in Tiku Weds Sheru

