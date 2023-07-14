8 Bollywood Actors Who Broke No-Kiss Policy: From Kajol To Tamannaah Bhatia

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
Over the last few years, several Bollywood celebrities have broken their no-kissing policies for their film. Take a look:
Kajol broke her no-kiss policy for her web series The Trial. She kissed her co-stars Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta
Tamannaah Bhatia kissed her boyfriend Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2. She made her acting debut in 2005 and had a no-kissing policy
Shah Rukh Khan always abstained from locking lips with his co-stars. However, in Jab Tak Hain Jaan, he kissed Katrina Kaif
Ajay Devgn surprised everyone when he broke his 25-year-old no kissing policy by locking lips with Erika Kaar in Shivaay
After getting married to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor introduced a no-kissing clause in her contract. However, she broke it by kissing Arjun Kapoor in Ki & Ka
Shahid Kapoor had a no-kissing policy after tying the knot. However, he broke it for his film Rangoon and kissed Kangana Ranaut. Later, he also kissed Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh
Saif Ali Khan broke his no-kissing policy for Rangoon where he kissed Kangana Ranaut
Riteish Deshmukh broke his no-kissing policy for his wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh, in the Marathi film Ved
