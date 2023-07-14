Video: Kajol's Steamy Kissing Scenes From The Trial Go Viral; Fans React

Bollywood actress Kajol is playing the role of a lawyer in her latest web series The Trial. For the show, the 48-year-old actress broke her 'no-kissing' policy. Kajol has kissed her co-stars Alyy Khan (boyfriend) and Jisshu Sengupta (husband) in two different episodes of the show.

The Trial released on an OTT platform on July 14 and Kajol's performance is being lauded by critics and audience. The actress' passionate lip-lock and intimate scenes have also surfaced on social media platforms.

Kajol has surprised her fans with her first onscreen kiss in her 31-year-long career.

Soon after the scenes went viral, several fans expressed their shock as well as admiration for Kajol's bold move.

A fan commented, "I can’t believe Kajol kissed, not once, but twice in #TheTrial like yessss girl I’m so proud of you."

Another wrote, "Sorry, I never expected this from @itsKajolD ma'am🙏She always appeared in films like traditional IndianGirl👩‍🦱🧕👩 After #LustStories2 #TheTrail I think #Kajol ma'am is exploring her madness in Cinematic Universe."

About The Trial

Written and fronted by Suparn S Verma, the show revolves around Noyonika, who resumes her law career, following her husband Rajeev Sen Gupta’s arrest, when he gets embroiled in a sleaze and corruption scandal.

When the husband, a decorated judge himself, (played by Jisshu) is unable to seek a lawyer to represent his case, Noyonika has to step in. The show eventually traces the tilting scale between morals and ethics.

The Trial is an adaptation of the award-winning American series,The Good Wife. The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Aamir Ali and Gaurav Pandey in important roles.

