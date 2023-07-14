 Video: Kajol's Steamy Kissing Scenes From The Trial Go Viral; Fans React
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Kajol's Steamy Kissing Scenes From The Trial Go Viral; Fans React

Video: Kajol's Steamy Kissing Scenes From The Trial Go Viral; Fans React

The 48-year-old actress broke her 'no-kissing' policy for the show

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kajol is playing the role of a lawyer in her latest web series The Trial. For the show, the 48-year-old actress broke her 'no-kissing' policy. Kajol has kissed her co-stars Alyy Khan (boyfriend) and Jisshu Sengupta (husband) in two different episodes of the show.

The Trial released on an OTT platform on July 14 and Kajol's performance is being lauded by critics and audience. The actress' passionate lip-lock and intimate scenes have also surfaced on social media platforms.

Kajol has surprised her fans with her first onscreen kiss in her 31-year-long career.

Soon after the scenes went viral, several fans expressed their shock as well as admiration for Kajol's bold move.

A fan commented, "I can’t believe Kajol kissed, not once, but twice in #TheTrial like yessss girl I’m so proud of you."

Another wrote, "Sorry, I never expected this from @itsKajolD ma'am🙏She always appeared in films like traditional IndianGirl👩‍🦱🧕👩 After #LustStories2 #TheTrail I think #Kajol ma'am is exploring her madness in Cinematic Universe."

Read Also
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala's Steamy Sex Scene From The Night Manager Goes Viral; Netizens...
article-image

About The Trial

Written and fronted by Suparn S Verma, the show revolves around Noyonika, who resumes her law career, following her husband Rajeev Sen Gupta’s arrest, when he gets embroiled in a sleaze and corruption scandal.

When the husband, a decorated judge himself, (played by Jisshu) is unable to seek a lawyer to represent his case, Noyonika has to step in. The show eventually traces the tilting scale between morals and ethics.

The Trial is an adaptation of the award-winning American series,The Good Wife. The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Aamir Ali and Gaurav Pandey in important roles.

Read Also
Asur 2 Actor Barun Sobti Will Never Kiss On Screen - His Wife Is The Reason
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Kajol's Steamy Kissing Scenes From The Trial Go Viral; Fans React

Video: Kajol's Steamy Kissing Scenes From The Trial Go Viral; Fans React

Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack, Rohitashv Gour Reveals He Was 'Stressed' Because...

Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack, Rohitashv Gour Reveals He Was 'Stressed' Because...

BTS’ Jungkook's Romances Han So-hee In 'Seven' Mesmerising ARMY With His Visuals (WATCH)

BTS’ Jungkook's Romances Han So-hee In 'Seven' Mesmerising ARMY With His Visuals (WATCH)

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Vidisha Srivastava Blessed With Baby Girl

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Vidisha Srivastava Blessed With Baby Girl

Vijay Varma Says He's 'Madly In Love' With Tamannaah Bhatia, Reacts To Trolls Calling Their Affair...

Vijay Varma Says He's 'Madly In Love' With Tamannaah Bhatia, Reacts To Trolls Calling Their Affair...