Asur 2 Actor Barun Sobti Will Never Kiss On Screen - His Wife Is The Reason

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Actor Barun Sobti, who is enjoying the success of his recent web series Asur 2 & Badtameez Dil, recently revealed why he never did a kissing sequence on screen.
He says that the choice about ‘No KISS’ was made deliberately. Curious, how? Check NEXT Slide!
The actor who got married to his high school sweetheart Pashmeen MAnchanda in the year 2010, always wanted to be an actor.
Barun revealed to an entertainment portal that Pashmeen talked about it when they were 15 years old anbd studied in 10th std.
When he told her about his dream to be an actor, she joked, “So you atre gonna go arround kissing everyone.”
This made him decide not to kiss onscreen, but now his wife herself says, “What the hell is wrong with you? You are grown up and kiss anyone on-screen if your work requires so.”
The duo is blessed with two kids - a son and a daughter.
Apart from Web series, Barun has appeared in TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon, Baat Humari Pakki Hai, Dil Mil Gaye, and others.
