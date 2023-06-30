Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala's Steamy Sex Scene From The Night Manager Goes Viral; Netizens React

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala's The Night Manager 2 released on an OTT platform on June 29, a day before its official release. Ever since it started streaming, social media platforms are flooded with various clips from the show.

A video of Sobhita and Aditya's steamy sex scene from The Night Manager has also gone viral on the internet. It has been shared by several fan pages on social media.

The gripping thriller is also garnering rave reviews and praises from critics as well as the audience.

Soon after the clip was shared online, several users praised Sobhita and Aditya's chemistry. "Aditya & Sobhita fully understood the assignment," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Aditya & Sobhita, the on screen duo we didn’t know we needed."

The Night Manager is a Hindi remake of the British television drama The Night Manager, which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

The show is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.