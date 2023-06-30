 ‘Help Me Yaar’: Anil Kapoor Gets Mad At The Night Manager 2 Director Post Screening - Watch Video
'Help Me Yaar': Anil Kapoor Gets Mad At The Night Manager 2 Director Post Screening - Watch Video

‘Help Me Yaar’: Anil Kapoor Gets Mad At The Night Manager 2 Director Post Screening - Watch Video

As the cast members were leaving the venue, Anil lost his cool at director Sandeep Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
‘Help Me Yaar’: Anil Kapoor Gets Mad At The Night Manager 2 Director Post Screening - Watch Video | Photo by Varinder Chawla

A special screening of The Night Manager 2 was held in Mumbai prior to its release on Thursday. Several celebrities, including the film's lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, attended the screening. Director Sandeep Modi was also in attendance. However, as the cast members were leaving the venue, Anil lost his cool at Sandeep.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, Anil can be heard yelling at Sandeep, “Help me yaar,” following which the director rushes towards Anil and apologises.

Watch the video below.

Anil and Sobhita were all smiles for the camera at the screening. Shobhita wore a pink gown with ruffle detailing for the occasion. Anil, on the other hand, was dressed in a black kurta with matching pair of pants.

Disha Patani came for the event with Aditya. She wore a Spaghetti top with denim jeans and tan brown calf-high boots.

Anil and Sobhita

Anil and Sobhita | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani

Disha Patani | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Night Manager is a Hindi remake of the British television drama The Night Manager, which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series. Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

