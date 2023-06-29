The Night Manager Part 2: Malang Co-Stars Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Reunite At Anil Kapoor's Exclusive Preview Of OTT Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hosted industry colleagues and friends to an exclusive premiere of the second part of the OTT show 'The Night Manager', that is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. See more pictures to find out whom did we spot
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Aditya Roy Kapur
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Showrunner Sandeep Modi and his wife Shreni
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sobhita Dhulipala
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Tillotama Shome
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ravi Behl
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Alexa, play the Malang title track
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Disha Patani
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Amruta Subhash
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Jim Sarbh
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Jaideep Ahlawat
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Pratik Gandhi with wife Bhamini Oza
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Chunky Panday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Maheep Kapoor
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Rukhsar and daughter Aisha Ahmed
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Directors Suresh Triveni and Shakun Batra
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Laxman Utekar
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Mudassar Aziz
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Director Punit Malhotra
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!