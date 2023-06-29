The Night Manager Part 2: Malang Co-Stars Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Reunite At Anil Kapoor's Exclusive Preview Of OTT Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor hosted industry colleagues and friends to an exclusive premiere of the second part of the OTT show 'The Night Manager', that is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. See more pictures to find out whom did we spot

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur

Showrunner Sandeep Modi and his wife Shreni

Sobhita Dhulipala

Tillotama Shome

Ravi Behl

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Alexa, play the Malang title track

Disha Patani

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Amruta Subhash

Jim Sarbh

Jaideep Ahlawat

Pratik Gandhi with wife Bhamini Oza

Chunky Panday

Maheep Kapoor

Rukhsar and daughter Aisha Ahmed

Directors Suresh Triveni and Shakun Batra

Director Laxman Utekar

Director Mudassar Aziz

Director Punit Malhotra

