Anil Kapoor On His OTT Stint With The Night Manager: The Size Of The Screen Doesn’t Matter, My Job Is To Go And Act

From L-R: Director Sandeep Modi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl | Photos by Varinder Chawla

The cast and team of the upcoming web series The Night Manager Part 2 hosted the media to an exclusive preview of its first episode, at a promotional event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal Team was also present at the do.

Featuring actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and director Sandeep Modi, the preview was followed by an interactive Q‘n’A session, where the team shared anecdotes and personal musings about their experience, while filming the show.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The first part of the show that premiered earlier this year on February 17, 2023, was well-received. Expressing his joy over the response received, Anil states, “I think the response that the show has gotten has been overwhelming. I think to find out what it’s done, you’ll have to look into the future to see. For me, I think this is definitely one of those milestones as far as my career is concerned.”

Anil’s views were sought over how he reinvents himself with the evolving perception of the audience and their differing preferences. “The size of the screen doesn’t matter. What does the story carry and how does a filmmaker choose to tell that story is what matters to me. My job is to go and act. The format is irrelevant to me,” he avers.

Aditya was asked about the merits of working with an actor as seasoned as Anil. To which the actor jokes, “The only flip side you get is a complex that you don’t work hard enough because I think he (Anil) is definitely the hardest working person in the room. I’m fortunate enough to have gotten the opportunity to work with Sir on a second project and he never ceases to kind of amaze you.”

When quizzed further about what it takes to play a character as enigmatic as Shaan Sengupta, on-screen, Aditya adds, “Imagination is always required to kind of push yourself to see what is possible. The joy of acting lies in the preparation for me.”

With Sobhita adding in an element of mystique as Kaveri, when asked what it takes to exude confidence in front of the camera, on days when she doesn't feel the best version of herself, she states, “Confidence is not a destination, it’s a journey. I feel very fortunate that filmmakers put their faith in me and they give me parts that are as glamorous and as intense as Kaveri.”

Directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager Part 2 will premiere digitally from June 30 onwards.