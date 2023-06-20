The Night Manager 2 Director Sandeep Modi's Shocking Revelation: I The Makers That I Am Not A Big Fan Of The Original

Sandeep Modi |

Sandeep Modi’s directorial venture The Night Manager 2 will release digitally on June 30. The web series brings back the cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala. The Free Press Journal caught up with Sandeep for an exclusive chat.

As the season 2 is nearing its release, we asked Sandeep how he feels, he shares, “We are all set with the second season. It’s been quite a wait so I am damn nervous. I hope people will enjoy the second season as well.”

Sharing further on the delay with the second season, he explains, “For a fact, I was very conscious about the quality of the show. We wanted it to be of quality which isn’t common for the Indian landscape across borders. Genuinely, as we talk, we still haven’t finished the post of the season. I keep reminding myself with deadlines but last minute touches are never ending. But we aren’t calling it a second season since it’s the same story. I feel a journey of a man spanning five years requires more love. We binge watch OTT shows in one night and then wake up wanting more, I see it as a disadvantage of the medium.”

Remaking a show like this is a responsibility and Sandeep agrees. He says, “It is easier to adapt a show that isn’t popular. When we made Aarya season one, which again wasn’t that popular and had no fan following. Also, we wrote the show and then we cast for it. Sushmita Sen came on board 40 days prior to shoot. But with The Night Manager, everyone along with me was fanboying over the original version, change becomes the harder part of the adaption. We had to change the opening episode. We all were emotionally invested in it.”

He adds, “The original makers wanted my small interview over a Zoom call. I told them that I am not a big fan of the original, however, I liked a few things. I would never touch a show which is perfect for me. I don’t know what audiences want, I only know what I want. I wanted to make a show for which I am proud of.”

Aditya and Anil were applauded for their respective roles in the first season. When asked about the casting process, he gushes, “I didn’t give birth to Adi as an actor, he is a brilliant performer. Adi hasn’t done something like this ever before. He is a storm inside, I think that’s what his character wanted. He had to play more with his silences being an introverted. I didn’t allow him and AK to meet before the shoot since they are playing protagonist and antagonist. AK looks rich anyway. From his point of view, he is the hero. His actions might be villainous.”