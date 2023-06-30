 'Uncomfortable To Watch': Anil Kapoor TROLLED For Keeping His Hand On Sobhita Dhulipala's Waist
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Uncomfortable To Watch': Anil Kapoor TROLLED For Keeping His Hand On Sobhita Dhulipala's Waist

'Uncomfortable To Watch': Anil Kapoor TROLLED For Keeping His Hand On Sobhita Dhulipala's Waist

Anil and Sobhita have shared screen space in The Night Manager Hindi remake

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
'Uncomfortable To Watch': Anil Kapoor TROLLED For Keeping His Hand On Sobhita Dhulipala's Waist |

On Wednesday, the cast of The Night Manager 2 marked their presence at a press conference in Mumbai. The series is a Hindi remake of the British television drama of the same name, which was based on John le Carre's novel. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series. Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

A video of Anil Kapoor and Sobhita posing for the paparazzi has been doing rounds on social media, with a section of netizens trolling Anil Kapoor for keeping his hand on Sobhita’s waist. Check out the reactions below.

Read Also
The Night Manager Part 2 Review: Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur End This Best Indian Remake On A High...
article-image

Last week, Anil Kapoor showered praises on Sobihta, calling her beautiful but a 'thinking actress'.

He said, "When you talk about Sobhita you talk about glamour, you talk about what a great body she has, that's the first impression you get because she is so pretty. But to get someone who is a thinking actress also where she's taken something God-given and still wants to do and give her best is a wonderful quality about her. She is terrific".

Apart from Night Manager', Sobhita will be seen in upcoming projects including the Hollywood film Monkey Man and Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated Made In Heaven 2.

Anil, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddharth Anand's next Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Read Also
Aditya Roy Kapur Has THIS To Say About His The Night Manager Part 2 Co-star Anil Kapoor: He Makes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

The Night Manager Part 2 Review: Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur End This Best Indian Remake On A High...

The Night Manager Part 2 Review: Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur End This Best Indian Remake On A High...

OTT Binge List: From Lust Stories 2 To The Night Manager, Films & Shows To Stream Online This...

OTT Binge List: From Lust Stories 2 To The Night Manager, Films & Shows To Stream Online This...

Rajshri Deshpande On Respecting Boundaries: We Must All Decide What Needs To Be Private And What...

Rajshri Deshpande On Respecting Boundaries: We Must All Decide What Needs To Be Private And What...

Aditya Roy Kapur Has THIS To Say About His The Night Manager Part 2 Co-star Anil Kapoor: He Makes...

Aditya Roy Kapur Has THIS To Say About His The Night Manager Part 2 Co-star Anil Kapoor: He Makes...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 29 LIVE Updates: Tensions, Resolutions & Emotional Moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 29 LIVE Updates: Tensions, Resolutions & Emotional Moments