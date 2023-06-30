'Uncomfortable To Watch': Anil Kapoor TROLLED For Keeping His Hand On Sobhita Dhulipala's Waist |

On Wednesday, the cast of The Night Manager 2 marked their presence at a press conference in Mumbai. The series is a Hindi remake of the British television drama of the same name, which was based on John le Carre's novel. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series. Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

A video of Anil Kapoor and Sobhita posing for the paparazzi has been doing rounds on social media, with a section of netizens trolling Anil Kapoor for keeping his hand on Sobhita’s waist. Check out the reactions below.

Last week, Anil Kapoor showered praises on Sobihta, calling her beautiful but a 'thinking actress'.

He said, "When you talk about Sobhita you talk about glamour, you talk about what a great body she has, that's the first impression you get because she is so pretty. But to get someone who is a thinking actress also where she's taken something God-given and still wants to do and give her best is a wonderful quality about her. She is terrific".

Apart from Night Manager', Sobhita will be seen in upcoming projects including the Hollywood film Monkey Man and Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated Made In Heaven 2.

Anil, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddharth Anand's next Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.