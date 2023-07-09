Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri-Ammy Virk Film Gets A Release Date, Producer Karan Johar Pens A Heartfelt Note

The makers and the team of the upcoming Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri-Ammy Virk-starrer announced the official date of the film's release on social media, earlier on Sunday evening.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, who has helmed direct-to-OTT releases namely 'Love Per Square Foot', 'Maja Ma' and the web show 'Bandish Bandits' for Amazon Prime Video, the new Dharma Productions venture, which has been jointly produced by Karan Johar and Amritpal Bindra, is set to release in cinemas on February 23rd, 2024.

Taking to social media, KJo penned a heartfelt note, in appreciation and awe of his cast and crew.

The note read:

A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons….

@bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I’m proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance. I’m so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09 , who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can’t wait to direct him one day again soon…We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!

@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make multiple movies with @leomediacollective …. Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston….

Can’t wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart! Heartfelt gratitude to our team and family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this fim….watch this space for more❤️

While the name of the film is yet to be officially disclosed, as per Neha Dhupia's recent Instagram post, the title is rumoured to be 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'.