Ammy Virk Arrives With Armed Security Personnel At Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Wrap-Up Party

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
It’s a wrap of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.
The film which has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions saw its star cast arrive for a bash in Mumbai.
Also present for the part was Bollywood’s power couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.
While actors arrived in the best fashion ensemble, Punjabi star Ammy Virk was seen making an entrance with his armed security personnel.
This comes after the death of his dear friend and singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year.
The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.
Meanwhile, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's lead actors looked stunning for the bash. Tripti looked breathtaking in a dark green sheer outfit.
Vicky on the other hand kept it casual in a grey full sleeves t-shirt and blue jeans.
Details about the upcoming film's plot are currently under wraps. Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal was also in attendance.
