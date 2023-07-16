Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Wife Katrina Kaif Will Leave Your Hearts Melting

As Katrina Kaif celebrates her 40th birthday on July 16, fans eagerly awaited an affectionate wish or post from hubby Vicky Kaushal on social media.

On Sunday evening, the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor posted a romantic wish for his beloved wife as they brought in her birthday at an undisclosed location, where the couple is currently holidaying.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared two pictures of the couple looking at each other moonily in love. He captioned the post sharing, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love! ❤️❤️❤️"

While the actress is seen wearing a tangerine dress, Vicky is seen wearing a crimpled white shirt.

VICKY-KATRINA LOVE STORY

Vicky and Katrina had never worked with each other on-screen but on the sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina had mentioned that in her opinion, she and Vicky would look good together. In a subsequent episode, when her statement was revealed to Vicky, he pretended to faint on the couch, leading to people and the industry manifesting for it to be true.

The two had also appeared for an episode of TapeCast by Film Companion, where viewers saw the two actors engaged in an animated, no-holds barred conversation about life and career.

Soon after reports of the two dating emerged. Although neither of them ever confirmed their relationship status publicly, their first public appearance together was at the Holi party hosted by the Ambanis in 2020, before the pandemic.

The couple officially tied the knot at an intimate wedding in December 2021. A much-talked about affair, pictures of their wedding turned netizens and fraternity members into a bowl of mush.

ON THE PROFESSIONAL FRONT

While Vicky's last release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' performed well at the box-office, his next release is the Meghna Gulzar-directorial Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

On the other hand, Katrina is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3', this Diwali with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The actress is also shooting for Shriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi and Radhika Apte.

