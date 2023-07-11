Katrina Kaif Pens Heartfelt Note For Personal Assistant Of 20 Years: 'Always Keeping Watchful Eye On Me'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has clocked 20 years in the showbiz, and the one person who has remained constant with her over the last two decades is her personal assistant, Ashoke Sharma. On Tuesday, Katrina took to her social media handle to thank Sharma with a heartfelt note.

Katrina marked her debut in the film industry with the 2003 film 'Boom'. However, it had tanked at the box office miserably.

In the long note, Katrina shared how Sharma stood by her through thick and thin and took care of her as his own.

Katrina's moving note for her PA

Katrina took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to drop a photo of herself with Sharma. Along with that, she wrote a moving note and won over the internet with her gesture.

She stated how Sharma is the person who has spent the most amount of time with her over the past two decades.

"Aaj bees saal poore ho gaye. Mr Ashok Sharma, the person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years ☺️ From laughs …to motivating pep talks💪🏽 …..to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for ☕️ or me changing my mind about what I actually want," she stated.

She went on to share how Sharma too shed a tear along with her whenever someone gave her a hard time on set.

"We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20," she wrote.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

On the work front, Katrina is all set to pack punches once again alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise.

'Tiger 3' is slated to hit the silver screens around Diwali this year.

Besides, Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.