After Priyanka Chopra, Did Katrina Kaif Also Walk Out Of Jee Le Zaraa?

Farhan Akhtar who is all set to return to director's chair after over a decade with the upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa has found himself in a soup after one of the film’s lead actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas allegedly walked out of the film. As reports of Katrina Kaif exiting the project were doing rounds, it has now been revealed that the actress is still on board and will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. That being said, the makers might look for Priyanka’s replacement.

The film was officially announced by Farhan and the three actresses in August 2021, but since then, there had been no update on the same. While they were rumours that the film had been shelved, Alia announced in August last year that it was indeed happening, and that it will go on floors in 2023.

Earlier this year, Farhan shared a picture of himself with a shooting camera along with a note.

He wrote, "Every once in a while, I stop and think about how lucky we filmmakers are .. to think up a story and then connect with like-minded dreamers to bring that story to life .. to get to share what once lived just in the mind with the world and hopefully .. hopefully.. elicit the intended emotional response."

He added, "There's no other place I'd rather be. Behind a camera or in front of a camera. Doesn't matter. As long as it's telling stories. See you at the movies."

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Jee Le Zaraa marks Farhan's return to director's chair after over a decade. He had earlier helmed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, and Don 2.