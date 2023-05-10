Jee Le Zaraa: Here's when Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra starrer will begin shooting

The much-anticipated film 'Jee Le Zara' is all set to bring three outstanding actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif together.

This all-female road-trip movie has captured the attention and excitement of fans worldwide.

After more than a decade since their previous collaborations, cinephiles have eagerly awaited the moment when these talented artists would unite once again to deliver another cinematic masterpiece.

The anticipation surrounding ‘Jee Le Zaraa' stems from the immense success of the previous films helmed by the Akhtar siblings.

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, 'Dil Chahta Hai', left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, enchanting audiences with its unique storytelling and remarkable performances by Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan.

Zoya Akhtar continued the legacy with her directorial venture 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', a film that resonated deeply with viewers and starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol.

An update on Jee Le Zaraa’s shooting

Exciting news regarding the commencement of filming for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ has surfaced recently. Reema Kagti, in a conversation with India Today, revealed that the movie is scheduled to go on floors before the end of 2023.

Her enthusiasm was palpable as she expressed her anticipation for the upcoming shoot.

This revelation has sparked a frenzy within the entertainment industry, igniting the hopes and dreams of fans eagerly awaiting the release of this much-anticipated movie.

Farhan Akhtar had earlier shared a glimpse

The buzz surrounding 'Jee Le Zaraa’ reached new heights when Farhan Akhtar shared glimpses of the film's recce on social media.

Months ago, he posted a captivating video with the caption, "When ZNMD meets JLZ," alluding to the magical combination of their previous success, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," and the forthcoming project.

Zoya Akhtar, eagerly awaiting the commencement of filming, playfully urged Farhan to kickstart the production.

To further excite fans, Farhan had hared a picture from the picturesque deserts of Rajasthan last month, hinting at the film's stunning locations.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also expressed their enthusiasm for the film, amplifying the anticipation surrounding ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.