From The Intern to Jee Le Zaraa, TOP 5 Bollywood films that will redefine friendship!

With Valentines Day around the corner, mushy romantic love is in the air. However, Bollywood has a treat for those who love their friends unconditionally. Presenting soon to release films that highlight love between friends.

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Exploring the various facets of friendship is Excel Entertainment's next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The theme of the film was introduced with these words: "Find your friends, and you won't need followers." It will also touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life when it comes to human relationships. Well, we just can't wait for this one!

2. #Homecoming

A youth centric musical film, set in the city of joy — Kolkata. This film revolves around a gang of college buddies who reunite in their hometown after a long period of time to save their old theatre training school and academy from being demolished by the shackles of plot commercialisation plans by the state. The film boasts an impressive star cast with Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar. It is directed by Soumyajit Majumdar.

3. Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa is an upcoming movie bringing together Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the first time. The film is being directed by Farhan Akhtar, who quite literally gave birth to this genre with his cult-classic Dil Chahta Hai back in 2001. Although we don't know much about the plot of this film, what we do know is that it is going to be celebrating the friendship of three women in different stages of their lives.

4. The Intern

The story is about how a 70-year old man (Amitabh Bachchan) is looking to get back into the corporate game and seizes the opportunity to become a senior intern at an online fashion site. He soon becomes popular with his younger co-workers, including his boss (Deepika Padukone). The film explores his charm, wisdom and sense of humour, which eventually helps him develop a special bond and friendship with her. It is the official remake of The Intern (2015). Well, we all hope to see the magic of Piku recreated over here.

5. Fukrey 3

A still from Fukrey Returns | Pic: Instagram/excelmovies

Choocha and his gang continue their quest for finding ways to earn fast and easy money with the nation's favourite buddy-comedy movie franchise, Fukrey. The first film in this series gained cult status right after its release. Shooting for the third part of this franchise has already begun, and it is expected to release in the second half of this year. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

