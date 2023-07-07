On Camera: Katrina Kaif’s Staff Pushes Away Fans Trying To Take Selfie At Mumbai Airport | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. As Kat made a stylish arrival, she was mobbed by fans with many trying to take a selfie with her. Clad in a brown printed top and blue wide-legged jeans, she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. As fans gathered around her, the actress’s staff was seen pushing them away.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

'Tiger 3' is being made at a grand level. As per a source, one of the top stunt professionals from Hollywood, Richard Burden, has been roped in for the film.

"Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge-of-the-seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema," the source said.

Richard has previously worked in top Hollywood films like 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight', Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring Leonardo Di Caprio, and the Brad Pitt starrer action entertainer 'Bullet Train'.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited. Prior to 'Tiger 3', Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster 'Pathaan'.

The film, which became a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Read Also 7 Times Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Gave Couple Goals In Matching Outfits