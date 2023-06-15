7 Times Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Gave Couple Goals In Matching Outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023

The much loved Bollywood couple gave couple goals when they twinned in white to celebrate Katrina Kaif's birthday in Maldives

The iconic picture from their pre wedding festivities, where the couple wore a pale pink floral ensemble

The time they walked hand-in-hand in denim from the airport

The much loved couple were seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits during Ganesh Puja

They couple twinned in a jungle safari trip, where Katrina wore a denim dungree and Vicky wore a denim shirt layered with a jacket

Valentine's party where they wore white and slayed

The recent airpot picture, where they wore black hoodies and trackpants

Thanks For Reading!

7 Outfits From Kiara Advani's Wardrobe That Are Perfect For This Wedding Season
Find out More