7 Outfits From Katrina Kaif's Closet That Are Perfect For Your Night Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
A black dress can never go wrong. Finish the look with a high pony tail and a dramatic eyes
Pair a corset top with a skirt. Take a cue from Katrina Kaif and pair a boho heavy earring with this look
A classic bling dress is perfect for dates and events as well. Finish the look with open hair and some blingy earrings
Pant Suit is something you can wear for work , as well as evening events
Whitemidi dress is another classic that can never go wrong. Pair it with some smokey eye makeup and pearl earrings
Shirt dress is another option that can be worn in office as well as evening dates. Mae sure to pair it up with some loop earrings
How much bling is too much? A blingy short dress is perfect for those late night events
