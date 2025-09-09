 Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBeauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Beauty in Black is a drama series which is created and directed by Tyler Perry. The series stars Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams in the roles.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Beauty In Black Season 2 | Photo Credit: Netflix

Beauty in Black is a drama series which is created and directed by Tyler Perry. The series stars Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams in the roles. Season 2 of the series will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 11, 2025—a return that promises even more drama, power plays, and emotional intensity.

About Beauty in Black Season 2

Beauty in Black is based on themes of power, greed, corruption, betrayal, and resilience within a cosmetics empire and its connection to a human trafficking operation. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Put some respect on her name and trust no one. Beauty in Black returns for Season 2 on September 11."

Plot overview

FPJ Shorts
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State
Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat
Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

The plot of the series revolves around two women named Kimmie and Mallory, who are headed towards each other but have distinct life paths. Things take a dramatic turn when Kimmie faces a downfall in her career, whereas Mallory succeeds in running her own business. What happens when Kimmie crosses paths with a wealthy family and a devious trafficking scheme?

Read Also
Birthday Special 2025: Watch These Interesting Films Of Akshay Kumar On OTT Platforms
article-image

Cast and production of Beauty in Black

The cast of the film includes Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, D'Kia Anderson as Leslie, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Terrell Carter as Varney, Julian Horton as Roy and Steven G Norfleet as Charles, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, D'Kia Anderson as Leslie, Joy Rovaris as Gillian and Xavier Smalls as Angel, among others.

The drama series is directed and created by Tyler Perry. It is produced by Tony Strickland, Angi Bones, and Tyler Perry under Transportation Resources and Tyler Perry Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...

Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director...

Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits:...

Abhinav Kashyap Reveals Malaika Arora Had Differences With Salman Khan Over Munni Badnaam Outfits:...

'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For...

'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For...

'I Wanted To Die': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Reveals Father Used To Beat Her, Breaks Down After...

'I Wanted To Die': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Reveals Father Used To Beat Her, Breaks Down After...