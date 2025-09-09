Beauty In Black Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Plot Overview, Streaming Details & More

Beauty In Black Season 2 | Photo Credit: Netflix

Beauty in Black is a drama series which is created and directed by Tyler Perry. The series stars Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams in the roles. Season 2 of the series will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 11, 2025—a return that promises even more drama, power plays, and emotional intensity.

About Beauty in Black Season 2

Beauty in Black is based on themes of power, greed, corruption, betrayal, and resilience within a cosmetics empire and its connection to a human trafficking operation. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "Put some respect on her name and trust no one. Beauty in Black returns for Season 2 on September 11."

Beauty in Black returns for Season 2 on September 11. pic.twitter.com/mPSyFeFIg3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 4, 2025

Plot overview

The plot of the series revolves around two women named Kimmie and Mallory, who are headed towards each other but have distinct life paths. Things take a dramatic turn when Kimmie faces a downfall in her career, whereas Mallory succeeds in running her own business. What happens when Kimmie crosses paths with a wealthy family and a devious trafficking scheme?

Cast and production of Beauty in Black

The cast of the film includes Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace, D'Kia Anderson as Leslie, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Terrell Carter as Varney, Julian Horton as Roy and Steven G Norfleet as Charles, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, D'Kia Anderson as Leslie, Joy Rovaris as Gillian and Xavier Smalls as Angel, among others.

The drama series is directed and created by Tyler Perry. It is produced by Tony Strickland, Angi Bones, and Tyler Perry under Transportation Resources and Tyler Perry Studios.