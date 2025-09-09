'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Dragging Tanya Mittal's Mother Into Fight

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, an avid follower of the reality show, regularly shares her take on the show’s episodes. After witnessing a fiery clash between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19, where Kunickaa dragged Tanya’s mother into the fight, Gauahar strongly criticised her for the personal attack.

Gauahar Khan Slams Kunickaa Sadanand

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Gauahar wrote on Tuesday, "Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena, bahar ki baat mat karo n all that, n to actually state things on someone else’s mother so easily, is shocking. Double standards much!!! #bb19. Hope being 61 still makes you eligible for criticism. वह एक्स्पेक्ट करो जो आप ऑफर कर सकते हैं, वरना ना करो ।"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Kunickaa Sadanand & Tanya Mittal's Fight

It all started after Tanya, while cutting ladyfingers, found a worm inside and was left disgusted. Kunickaa appeared surprised and remarked that Tanya would learn a lot if she spent more time in the kitchen.

Tanya then hit back, saying Kunickaa preaches women's empowerment yet expects her in the kitchen, adding, "Who said empowered women only stay in the kitchen? I’m not saying all empowerment begins there."

Tanya shared that Kunickaa told her she lacked values because her mother never taught her how to cook. Tanya added that even at home her mother doesn’t cook, nor has she ever seen her make perfectly round rotis, yet she feels proud of her mother.

Kunickaa Sadanand Targets Tanya Mittal During Nomination Task

During the nomination task in the latest episode, where Tanya was paired with Gaurav Khanna, housemates were asked to disturb the duo as they attempted to press the buzzer after 19 minutes. During the task, Kunickaa tried to distract her and dragged Tanya's mother into the conversation. She said that her mother had not taught her anything. The comment visibly upset Tanya, and though she completed the task, she broke down in tears soon after.

Kunicka let me tell you one thing, if you keep on going someone's mother again and again, it will only look bad on you !!!



You too had a family and yet you keep on going on Tanya's Mother !!!



Shameful !!!#BB19 • #BiggBoss19 • #TanyaMittal pic.twitter.com/DvZYluRQLM — 𝐒en⚡ (@sanskaaari_af) September 8, 2025

As housemates gathered to console her, Tanya opened up about her past struggles, sharing the painful truth of her father. Fighting back tears, she said, "My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me. Bahot mushkil se business shuru kiya hai maine, permission mila saree pehen ne ki, bahar nikalne ki (I started my business with great difficulty. I had to take permission even to wear a saree or to step outside.) I was 19 when I was almost going to get married off; I wanted to die."