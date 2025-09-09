Rajan Shahi Recalls Casting Gaurav Khanna In Anupamaa Despite Being Called Jinxed: 'Told Him Story At Serbia Airport, Never Took Audition'

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, currently seen on Bigg Boss 19, won hearts for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the hit show Anupamaa, starring opposite Rupali Ganguly. In 2024, he confirmed his exit following the show’s new leap. Now, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has revealed that while casting Gaurav, several people, including celebrities, advised him against it, calling him 'jinxed' due to his past shows not performing well.

Rajan Shahi On Casting Gaurav Khanna As Anuj In Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi told Indian Express that while searching for the perfect actor to play Anuj, he couldn't find a suitable face in the industry. At that time, his daughter was flying to New York for a course, and he was accompanying her. Though she could have flown directly, he had to make a stopover in Serbia for quarantine. During the journey, he kept thinking about who could play Anuj, and suddenly came across Gaurav Khanna's profile. He remembered how Gaurav had been reaching out to him over the years and felt he was perfect for the role.

Rajan Shahi Shares He Did Not Audition Gaurav Khanna

Despite the advice, Rajan went ahead to cast Gaurav in Anupamaa. He added, "I asked my team to contact Gaurav Khanna, who was shooting for a web series at that time. I had locked Gaurav right then, but I told him that I would test if he works out and then do a three-year contract. Sometimes he says he just had a cameo in the show. If that was the case, why would I sign a three-year contract with him? But I had told him that I couldn’t guarantee how long he would be on the show because that depends on the track."

Rajan shared that after speaking to Gaurav, he asked him to do a look test and narrated the script to him just two days before the shoot. He added that he never formally auditioned Gaurav; in fact, he told him the story while at the immigration counter at the Serbia airport.

"We discussed the money and everything while I was in transit. I met him in person three months after he began shooting," said Shahi.

Rajan Shahi Lauds Gaurav Khanna

Rajan praised Gaurav for making his character, Anuj Kapadia, a hit, noting that by the time Gaurav joined, Rupali had already taken Anupamaa to greater heights. However, Gaurav brought a hunger to prove himself, having not done a serial for 6–7 years, he gave the show his absolute best.