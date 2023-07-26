Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Celeb Review: Gauri Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan Laud Alia-Ranveer's Film

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 28. A special screening of the movie was organised for several B-Town celebs on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Several celebrities took to their official social media accounts to share their reviews.

While Gauri Khan gave five stars to the film, Abhishek Bachchan called it a 'total and complete family entertainer'.

"#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he's back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful," he wrote.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, who attended the screening with his actress-wife Katrina Kaif, said he loved every bit of the film. "Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones... don't miss it! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers."

Here's how other celebs reacted to the film:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bringing in their seasoned prowess on-screen.

With the film, Karan is all set to return as a director after over six years. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

