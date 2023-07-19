Katrina Kaif Kisses Vicky Kaushal In UNSEEN Pic At Their House, Photo Goes Viral

One of B-Town's most-loved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are quite discreet when it comes to PDA on social media. But whenever they drop a mushy picture with each other, it is sure to break the internet. This time too it is no different, except for the fact that, this time, they did not directly share a photo, but instead, it was spotted by their eagle-eyed fans in one of their videos.

Katrina and Vicky recently jetted off to some undisclosed location to celebrate the former's 40th birthday.

Vicky had also posted an adorable birthday wish for his wifey dearest from their vacation and their fans couldn't help but gush over the photos.

Katrina, Vicky's unseen photo goes viral

Recently, Katrina and Vicky hosted the popular hip-hop group Quick Style at their Mumbai residence and several clips from the meet-up have gone viral on the internet.

In one of those clips, eagle-eyed fans spotted several photo frames in the background, one of them being Vicky and Katrina's wedding portrait, which they had also posted on Instagram.

But in another frame, fans spotted a mushy picture of Katrina planting a kiss on Vicky's cheek, and the fact that the couple has never shared the picture on public platform made it all the more priceless.

Little customised figurines of Vicky and Katrina dressed as bride and groom can also be seen propped up on the showcase near the wall.

Vicky-Katrina's marriage

Vicky and Katrina dated for nearly two years before tying the knot in December 2021. Even while they were in a relationship, they never let it slip out in public, and it was a well-hidden bond until the time they actually took the plunge.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a grand traditional ceremony at the royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On July 16, Vicky wished Katrina with an adorable post, which read, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

