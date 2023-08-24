National Film Award 2023: Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Sardar Udham's Big Win To Irrfan Khan | Photo Via Instagram

The National Film Awards 2023 were announced from the National Media Centre in New Delhi, and Shoojit Sircar's 2021 film Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, was honoured with Best Hindi Film. Now, the Masaan actor has reacted to the film's big win and dedicated it to Irrfan Khan.

Vicky took to his social media handle and shared the film's poster. He captioned it, "Congratulations team!!! Honoured and grateful to be a part of #SardarUdham … To Irrfan Sir!." The role was originally written for Irrfan Khan; however, after his demise on April 28, 2020, the part was later given to Kaushal.

Sardar Udham was based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who killed Michael O'Dwyer in London as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film also starred Banita Sandhu, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, and Kirsty Averton.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. Next, the actor will feature in The Great Indian Family, which will star Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. It is slated to release on September 22, 2023.

Next, Vicky also has Sam Bahadur in his pipeline. It will be based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Sanya Malhotra, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)