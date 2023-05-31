Vicky Kaushal finally reveals TRUTH behind viral proposal video with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif surprised everyone and broke millions of hearts when they tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2021. The power couple's love story is nothing short of a fairytale in itself and it's a proof that manifestations do have the power to fulfill one's desires.

Vicky and Katrina turned from complete strangers to lovers, and then husband and wife, in a span of around two years, and while they were rumours about their relationship before the wedding, not once did they drop a hint that the rumours were indeed true.

After Vicky and Katrina tied the knot and made it official, fans began connecting the dots in a bid to know more about their love story and that is when an old video of the 'Uri' actor proposing to the actress on national television went viral on the internet.

Vicky reacts to viral proposal video

As shown in the video, Vicky had asked, "Mujhse shaadi karogi?" to Katrina cheekily while she accepted an award on stage and it had surely made her blush. And while fans were convinced that the two were already dating by that time, the actor has now revealed that the event was the first time the two had actually met.

Revealing the real story behind the segment, Vicky recently said that it was the first time he was meeting Katrina and the "Mujhse shaadi karogi" dialogue was a joke.

He said that he was supposed to use the dialogue for whichever actress who came on stage to receive the award, and at that time, it was Katrina.

Well, cupid does have his ways of striking people just when the least expect it!

Vicky and Katrina's love story

It all began back in 2018 when Katrina graced the couch of 'Koffee with Karan 6' and during a rapid fire round had said that she would look good on screen with Vicky. A few episodes later, Vicky had appeared on the same show and when host KJo informed him about Katrina's comment, he had jokingly fainted in disbelief.

Post their wedding, the couple revealed that they were first introduced to each other at Zoya Akhtar's party as she knew Vicky liked the actress and wanted to play cupid between them.

Soon conversation struck, and within a few months, the two became the best of friends, and the friendship eventually blossomed into a beautiful relationship.