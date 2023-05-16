 Katrina Kaif showers 'dher saara pyaar' on Vicky Kaushal, dances with him on his birthday; see photos
Katrina also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her actor-husband Vicky

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a special birthday post for her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor turned 35 on May 16. He is celebrating his special day with his family amid the promotions of his upcoming film.

Katrina's special birthday wish for Vicky

Taking to her official Instagram account, Katrina penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Vicky. She also shared two mushy pictures with her husband.

One of the photos shows them dancing whereas in the second pic, Vicky is seen hugging Katrina. Along with the photos, the actress wrote, "A little dance , dher saara pyaar ….💕Happiest birthday my 🤍"

Take a look:

Vicky and Katrina's love story

Katrina is a true diva and Vicky is no less a dapper. They dated each other for some time before tying the knot in December 2021.

The actors got married in a grand ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. Prior to their wedding, the two had never made their relationship official and had always remained tightlipped about their affair.

article-image

Vicky and Katrina's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. He also has Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke with Sara Ali Khan and another film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina is gearing up for the third installment of her superhit Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. Besides, she also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.

article-image

