Zeenat Aman Requests Industry Colleagues To Avoid Bringing Animals For Film Shoots: 'They Don't Belong In Captivity'

Zeenat Aman, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Bun Tikki', on Friday, talked about wildlife safety on film shoots and urged her colleagues and compatriots in the film industry to avoid bringing wild animals onto set. Taking to Instagram, Zeenat shared her recent experience of her arrival on the sets with her fans.

Sharing the picture of herself and a snippet from 1974, Zeenat penned a lengthy note.

The note read, "I was brought to tears recently when I arrived on set to find an elderly, domestic elephant on the scene. She was standing on the burning asphalt, bejewelled and bedecked... and she stayed there all day as the cameras rolled. I was bound by contract to do my job, but I am absolutely guilt-ridden that such a majestic animal suffered for my job and your entertainment."

She revealed how the plight of animals, both domestic and wild, has always distressed her.

"The plight of animals, both domestic and wild, has always distressed me. I do not believe that any wild animal belongs in captivity, especially not an animal as perceptive, intelligent and emotional as an elephant. From the little I have learnt about this species, I know that they are highly sentient, social animals. To keep them in captivity is to willingly support cruelty," she added.

Zeenat requested her colleagues in the film industry to avoid bringing wild animals onto the set.

"It is my sincere and urgent appeal to my colleagues and compatriots in the film industry to avoid bringing wild animals onto set at all costs. We are so lucky that India hosts the majority of the Asian elephant population in the world, and that this species is our National Heritage Animal. We are also blessed to have numerous organisations in India that work towards the welfare and conservation of this incredible animal. I am sharing a few resources from such organisations on my stories. I will be elated if you peruse them," she continued.

She concluded her note by saying, "My concern for wildlife is an old story - please swipe to see a snippet from 1974 - but it is only now that I am in a position to make more concerted appeals on these matters. And since I could not bear to pose with the beautiful ele that was subject to the chaos of our set, here is a picture of me with 'my' elephants that I have collected over the years. In honour of this sentiment, today I would like to hear about your favourite wildlife encounters! Please leave a comment, and remember that the operative word here is "wild". No comments about captive wild animals please! This includes performing monkeys, bottle-feeding tigers, talking parrots and all the rest."

As soon as post was shared, fans and industry member chimed in the comment section.

Dia Mirza wrote, "We have the most lifelike beautiful animatronic elephants now. No reason why anyone should be using real elephants for shoots. Also, thank you for using your voice for such an important message."

One of the users wrote, "Thank you for using your voice to bring attention to this issue!!"

Zeenat Aman became a household name during the 1970s and 1980s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, is known for her bold personality, and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

Meanwhile, Zeenat will be seen in 'Bun Tikki'. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.