'Not Acceptable': Mukesh Khanna Slams Zeenat Aman's Take On Live-In Relationships

After veteran actors Mumtaz and Saira Banu, actor Mukesh Khanna has strongly reacted to Zeenat Aman's take on live-in relationships. The Shaktimaan actor slammed Zeenat Aman and said that she has always lived her life according to Western civilisation. For those unversed, the controversy started after the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress wrote in one of her social media posts, "Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

However, this did not go down well with Mumtaz, who also took a dig at Zeenat Aman's rocky marriage with actor Mazhar Khan and stated that she should be the last person giving relationship advices to people.

Now, in an interview with Dainik Jagran, Mukesh Khanna said that those who advocate live-in relationships should speak 'thoughtfully'.

"Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully," he said.

A few days back, in another interview, Saira Banu said she doesn't follow what Mumtaz and Zeenat say, however, she believes they are old-fashioned people who follow "40-50 saal pehle ka trend."

"Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hoon kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me," Saira Banu said.

Zeenat Aman was married to Sanjay Khan from 1978 to 1979. After separation, she tied the knot with Mazhar Khan in 1985, and was with him till his death in 1998. However, the actress has repeatedly expressed her conviction that marrying him was a 'mistake', affirming that "not a single moment of happiness or joy" was experienced during their 12-year long union.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11, 2023, and she has been quite active on the photo-video sharing platform. She often posts throwback pictures and videos and shares interesting anecdotes.