 'Her Marriage Was Living Hell': Mumtaz SLAMS Zeenat Aman For Promoting Live In Culture, Says She's Trying To Be 'Cool Aunty'
Mumtaz added that Zeenat should be careful about the advice she imparts on social media and that her advices must not "counter our moral values"

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Days after veteran actress Zeenat Aman advised young couples to be in live in relationships before getting married, her contemporary Mumtaz criticised her for giving advice that "counter our moral values". She also took a nasty dig at the former's rocky marriage with actor Mazhar Khan and stated that she should be the last person giving relationship advices to people.

It all began after Zeenat, in her recent social media post, wrote, "Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

Mumtaz clearly disagreed to the advice and stated that if women adopted the live in culture then the institution of marriage will become "obsolete". Not one to mince words, the Loafer actress went on to say, "Would you marry your son to a girl whom you know to have been in a live-in relationship? Take Zeenat for example. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

Mumtaz added that Zeenat should be careful about the advice she imparts on social media. "She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following," she said.

For those unversed, Zeenat Aman was married to Sanjay Khan for a year, from 1978 to 1979. After parting ways with him, she went on to tie the knot with Mazhar Khan in 1985, and was with him till his death in 1998. But the actress, on several occasions, had stated how she knew marrying him was a "mistake" and that 'there was not a single moment of happiness or joy during those 12 years" of being married.

