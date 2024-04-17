'Unimaginable & Unacceptable': After Mumtaz, Saira Banu Disapproves Zeenat Aman's Take On Live-In Relationships

After Mumtaz, veteran actress Saira Banu has reacted to Zeenat Aman's take on live-in relationships. The veteran star called herself 'old-fashioned' and said that she would never advocate live-in relationships. For the unawares, Mumtaz recently slammed Zeenat Aman for giving advice about live-in relationships that "counter our moral values".

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Saira Banu said she doesn't follow what Mumtaz and Zeenat say, however, she believes they are old-fashioned people who follow "40-50 saal pehle ka trend."

"Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hoon kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me," Saira Banu said.

What is the controversy?

It all started after Zeenat wrote in one of her social media posts, "Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

However, this did not go down well with Mumtaz, who also took a dig at the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress' rocky marriage with actor Mazhar Khan and stated that she should be the last person giving relationship advices to people.

"Would you marry your son to a girl whom you know to have been in a live-in relationship? Take Zeenat for example. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," the veteran actress reportedly said.

Mumtaz added, "Zeenat has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following."

Zeenat Aman was married to Sanjay Khan from 1978 to 1979. After separation, she tied the knot with Mazhar Khan in 1985, and was with him till his death in 1998. However, the actress has repeatedly expressed her conviction that marrying him was a 'mistake', affirming that "not a single moment of happiness or joy" was experienced during their 12-year long union.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11, 2023, and she has been quite active on the photo-video sharing platform. She often posts throwback pictures and videos and shares interesting anecdotes.