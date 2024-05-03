Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Making Mess In Khushi's NYC Apartment After Applying Eggs On Hair: 'She Asked Me To Get Out'

Janhvi Kapoor, who was present at Airbnb's event in Mumbai, shared a funny anecdote when her sister Khushi Kapoor asked her to leave her New York apartment when she was studying.

The Dhadak actress revealed that she found coconut milk, eggs, strawberries, olive oil, and avocado in her fridge, which she made a mixture of and applied to her hair as a mask. She also applied strawberries and yogurt to her face to achieve good skin.

Janhvi added, "And I was having a great time. I had my shower, and I didn’t realise that I had a shower with such piping hot water that the egg cooked in my hair. And so there were scrambled eggs on the floor of the tub and there were chunks of strawberries everywhere.”

The actress said that as she was watching TV, Khushi went to the bathroom and screamed.

"And she was like, ‘Get out of my apartment, you have made my bathroom like the back area of some dirty restaurant.’ That was the last time we shared a room," added the Bawaal actress.

On the work front, Janhvi has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara: Part 1, Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Uljah. Khushi, on the other hand, has Naadaniyaan with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.