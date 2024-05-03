 Madgaon Express OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunal Khemu's Directorial
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMadgaon Express OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunal Khemu's Directorial

Madgaon Express OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunal Khemu's Directorial

The comedy-drama is written and directed by Kunal Khemu and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Madgaon Express OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunal Khemu's Directorial | A Still from Madgaon Express trailer

Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead. The film, which was released on March 22, 2024, received a good response from both critics and audiences.

Now, as it makes its way to the OTT platform, the makers are eagerly anticipating more positive reviews, as Madgaon Express is currently available for streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Madgaon Express? 

The comedy-drama is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is available to watch for rent, which means that to get access to the film, you need to pay a rental amount of Rs 349. 

Read Also
Siddharth Roy OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Plot 

The story of Madgaon Express revolves around three friends who have a dream of visiting Goa after finishing their board exams. Unfortunately, their parents do not allow them to go.

Later, they plan to visit Goa during their graduation, but certain tragic incidents prevent them from doing so. After a few years, they plan another trip to Goa and book tickets on the Madgaon Express (train). However, they are unaware of what fate has in store for them. Will they finally be able to fulfill their long-awaited dream?

Read Also
Akelli OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nushrratt Bharuccha-Starrer
article-image

Cast and production 

The film cast includes Divyenndu as Dhanush Sawant, Avinash Tiwary as Ayush Gupta, Pratik Gandhi as Pratik Goradia, Nora Fatehi as Tasha, Upendra Limaye as Mendonza bhai, Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Kombdi, Sameer Patil as Dodo's father, Jewel Narigara as Young Pinku and Upendra Limaye and Chhaye Kadam, among others.

It is written and directed by actor Kunal Khemu and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Making Mess In Khushi's NYC Apartment After Applying Eggs On Hair: 'She Asked...

Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Making Mess In Khushi's NYC Apartment After Applying Eggs On Hair: 'She Asked...

Madgaon Express OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunal Khemu's Directorial

Madgaon Express OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunal Khemu's Directorial

Lara Dutta On Pay Disparity In Bollywood: 'If Women Are Lucky, They Get One-Tenth Of What Actors Are...

Lara Dutta On Pay Disparity In Bollywood: 'If Women Are Lucky, They Get One-Tenth Of What Actors Are...

Anushka Sharma Carries ₹2.33 Lakh Mini Black Bag As She Celebrates 36th Birthday With Virat Kohli...

Anushka Sharma Carries ₹2.33 Lakh Mini Black Bag As She Celebrates 36th Birthday With Virat Kohli...

Kylie Jenner On Having A Third Child With Beau Timothee Chalamet: 'I Believe Things Are Written For...

Kylie Jenner On Having A Third Child With Beau Timothee Chalamet: 'I Believe Things Are Written For...