Madgaon Express OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kunal Khemu's Directorial | A Still from Madgaon Express trailer

Madgaon Express stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary in the lead. The film, which was released on March 22, 2024, received a good response from both critics and audiences.

Now, as it makes its way to the OTT platform, the makers are eagerly anticipating more positive reviews, as Madgaon Express is currently available for streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Madgaon Express?

The comedy-drama is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is available to watch for rent, which means that to get access to the film, you need to pay a rental amount of Rs 349.

Plot

The story of Madgaon Express revolves around three friends who have a dream of visiting Goa after finishing their board exams. Unfortunately, their parents do not allow them to go.

Later, they plan to visit Goa during their graduation, but certain tragic incidents prevent them from doing so. After a few years, they plan another trip to Goa and book tickets on the Madgaon Express (train). However, they are unaware of what fate has in store for them. Will they finally be able to fulfill their long-awaited dream?

Cast and production

The film cast includes Divyenndu as Dhanush Sawant, Avinash Tiwary as Ayush Gupta, Pratik Gandhi as Pratik Goradia, Nora Fatehi as Tasha, Upendra Limaye as Mendonza bhai, Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Kombdi, Sameer Patil as Dodo's father, Jewel Narigara as Young Pinku and Upendra Limaye and Chhaye Kadam, among others.

It is written and directed by actor Kunal Khemu and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.