Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: 'Farrhana Bhatt Will Win', Netizens Predict Winner Ahead Of Big Night

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly speculating about who will take home the trophy. While all the remaining contestants appear equally deserving, the online voting trends suggest a clearer picture. Let’s take a look at who’s leading the race:

As per the online voting trends, Farrhana is leading. A user tweeted online, "Gaurav has won the car, Tanya has won the offer of TV serial...so I think farhana will win bcoz thy won't let her go empty handed (sic)." Others continued to flood the message saying, "Farrhana for the WIN (sic)." "Trophy 🏆 to farrhana hi lejayegi," wrote another.

#FarrhanaBhatt ne poora season heart, honesty aur fearless game ke sath jeeta bina mask, bina fake drama! Ladai bhi bina kise ke darr ke kari ho chahe wo #SalmanKhan ho ya #BiggBoss kisi ka darr nahi — R J DHEERAJ (@rjdheeraj6) December 6, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Mridul Comes In Support For Gaurav Khanna

Mridul is now supporting Gaurav Khanna. Just a few hours ago, he took to social media to say to his fans, "Jaisa aapne mahaul bana rakha hai, waisa hi banaye rakho aur support karo Gaurav bhai ko (sic)." He further added, "Gaurav bhai jeet ke aayenge to bhot acha lagega, kyunki apne bhai bhi hain aur dusra acha insaan bhi (sic)." He further urged all his fan following to vote for Gaurav Khanna.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz's sister Shehnaaz Gill is seen supporting Amaal Mallik. She tweeted on X, "Let’s welcome the trophy home… Your vote can make @AmaalMallik win" asking fans to vote.

On the other hand, when Samay Raina was asked who he believes will win Bigg Boss 19, he said, "Are Pranit bhai ko jeetao yar, comedian ko jeetao yar."

Voting lines for the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale will close on Sunday, December 7, at 10 AM. You can vote for your favourite contestant through JioHotstar app.