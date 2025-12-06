 Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Wiki Declares Gaurav Khanna As Winner & Farrhana Bhatt As Runner-Up? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Wiki Declares Gaurav Khanna As Winner & Farrhana Bhatt As Runner-Up? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Wiki Declares Gaurav Khanna As Winner & Farrhana Bhatt As Runner-Up? Here's What We Know

A screenshot claiming that Gaurav Khanna has already won Bigg Boss 19 went viral after appearing on the show's Wikipedia page. The image also listed Farrhana Bhatt as the runner-up, sparking rumours of a "fixed" finale.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Jio Hotstar

Is everything already fixed? Will Gaurav Khanna walk away with the Bigg Boss 19 trophy? A screenshot of the show's Wikipedia page has gone viral on social media ahead of the Grand Finale, with many claiming that Wiki has "revealed" the winner. But is it true?

A user uploaded the screenshot of Bigg Boss 19 Wikipedia page on social media that declared Gaurav Khanna as the winner. The screenshot further showed Farrhana Bhatt as the 1st runner-up of the season, followed by Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. But, it seems that the Wikipedia page has now been updated as it no longer shows the same. The screenshot was uploaded by a user on X with the caption, "This is not edit just go check on wiki. Fixed Winner Gaurav Khana (sic)."

As the finale voting trend opens, Mridul was seen urging his fans to vote for Gaurav. He says in the video, "Gaurav bhai jeet ke aayenge to bhot acha lagega, kyunki apne bhai bhi hain aur dusra acha insaan bhi (sic)." Previously, Gaurav's co-star Rupali Ganguly was also seen saying, "Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win." She further showed her support to the actor, saying, "jeetenge to aap hi Kapadia ji."

As per the reports, the winner is expected to take home Rs. 50 Lakh prize money. However, as per Republic World's report, Gaurav is expected to take home Rs. 3.12 crore. The actor has reportedly earned Rs. 17.5 Lakh per week in the Bigg Boss house. Therefore, his 15 weeks earning costs around Rs. 2.6 crore. He has also won Citroen Aircross X car, worth Rs. 14 Lakh.

Video: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Slap' Threat To Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Slap' Threat To Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli Takes Dig After Team India Breaks Toss-Losing Streak In Fun Banter With Arshdeep Singh | VIDEO
Virat Kohli Takes Dig After Team India Breaks Toss-Losing Streak In Fun Banter With Arshdeep Singh | VIDEO
'Ja Udhar Baith Na': Netizens Claim KL Rahul Rejected Virat Kohli's Strategic Advice On Field Placements During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI; VIDEO
'Ja Udhar Baith Na': Netizens Claim KL Rahul Rejected Virat Kohli's Strategic Advice On Field Placements During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI; VIDEO
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert After Massive Fire Erupts At Lakda Bazar In Nagpada; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert After Massive Fire Erupts At Lakda Bazar In Nagpada; Check Details

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Finalists

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 voting will close tomorrow on December 7 at 10 am. You can vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 19 contestant through the Jio Hotstar app by selecting the participant's name and submitting your vote before the deadline.

