Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 6: Raman Curses Noina, Says Tulsi Will Soon Learn About Her & Mihir's Affair

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 6: The episode begins with Noina confronting Mihir for spending the night with her and then returning to his wife, Tulsi. Mihir responds by saying that Tulsi does not deserve him, claiming she is "too good" for him. He further states that he wants to distance himself from Tulsi as she does not deserve a man like him.

While Mihir and Noina are having this conversation, Rama enters and asks what Mihir is doing in Noina’s bedroom. Meanwhile, Tulsi also arrives as Rama questions Mihir. As Raman explains the situation to Tulsi, Noina interrupts, hugs Raman, and says "sorry" and "I love you." She then lies, claiming her sister Suchu had called Mihir because Noina was upset.

When Mihir and Tulsi return home, Mihir apologises to her. Tulsi admits she was having negative thoughts and asks him not to hide anything from her. After they leave, Rama scolds Noina for creating drama in front of everyone. Raman now realises Mihir is the man Noina has always loved, and that she wishes Tulsi would leave so she could be with him.

Noina accepts everything and tells Raman to reveal the truth to Tulsi. But then, instead of backing down, she calls him out for slapping her and warns that if he files a complaint, Raman would end up in jail. Raman then warns Noina that even if her truth does not come out today, it will eventually be exposed. As he leaves, Raman wishes for Tulsi to soon learn about the woman her husband spent the night with.

During a family meal, the Viranis suggest inviting Angad to Pari’s wedding. Mihir agrees but insists that Angad’s wife, Vrinda, is not welcome in the house. He allows Angad to attend only if he agrees not to stay overnight.

Later, Angad refuses to visit the Virani house, saying that "Jaha meri patni ki ijjat nahi waha mai nahi." After much persuasion from Vrinda, Angad eventually agrees to go. The episode ends with a promo showing Mihir learning the truth about Ranvijay and apologising to Tulsi for not believing her earlier.