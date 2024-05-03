Akelli OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nushrratt Bharuccha-Starrer

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Akelli released in theatres on August 25, 2023, in theatres. Eight months after its successful theatrical run, the film has made its way to digital platforms and is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Akelli

The thriller drama is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform has already shared the trailer on X and wrote, "A woman's fight for survival in a deadly trap. Don't miss this edge-of-your-seat thriller, Akelli, now streaming on JioCinema Premium. Subscribe to JioCinema Premium at Rs.29 per month. Exclusive content. Ad-free. Any device. Up to 4K. #AkelliOnJioCinema #JioCinemaPremium."

A woman’s fight for survival in a deadly trap. Don't miss this edge-of-your-seat thriller, Akelli, now streaming on JioCinema Premium.



Exclusive content. Ad-free. Any device. Up to 4K.#AkelliOnJioCinema #JioCinemaPremium pic.twitter.com/QJRG8PnLGa — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 3, 2024

Plot

The film tells the story of a woman from a middle-class family who tries her best to keep her loved ones happy and fulfill their needs. However, her life takes a drastic turn when she loses her job. She tries to search for a new job but fails to find one.

One day, she receives an offer to work in a factory in Mosul, Iraq. She accepts the job despite knowing that the country is experiencing a civil war. Upon arriving in Iraq, she finds a decent job and a good place to live and makes friends who become like family to her.

However, everything changes when a group of terrorists starts killing people randomly. The woman suddenly finds herself alone in a time of crisis. She must decide whether to surrender herself to the terrorists and face certain death or fight them and escape from the place.

Cast and production

Along with Nushrratt Bharuccha as Jyoti, the film features Rajesh Jais as Ranjit Chawla, Nishant Dahiya as Raafiq, Amir Boutrous as Wahab, and Piloo Vidyarthi as Beeji, among others.

It is directed by Pranay Meshram and written by Ayush Tiwari, Gunjan Saxena, and Pranay Meshram. Akelli is produced by Dashami Studioz and edited by Sumeet Kotian.