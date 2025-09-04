'Punjab Is Wounded, Not Defeated': Diljit Dosanjh Extends Support For Floods Victims, Shares Emotional Video

Amidst Punjab dealing with severe floods due to heavy rain, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is showing his complete support for the affected families. He shared a video expressing his solidarity and concern for the people in the state and said that "we all stand" with them.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a video, saying, "The situation in Punjab is very bad due to floods. People have lost their homes. Crops have been destroyed. Animals, cows, and buffalo have died. People's lives have been ruined. Punjab is wounded, but not defeated. Hum Punjab ki godd se uthe hai, Pujnab ne hume gond liya hai aur humne Punjab ki goddd mein hi marna hai (We have risen from the lap of Punjab. Punjab has adopted us. And we have to die in the lap of Punjab)."

He continued, "We want to tell all those who are suffering that we are with them. Aisa nahi raashan paani de kar ye baat khatam ho jaayegi. Jab tak unki zindagi dubara shuru nahi ho jaati hum sab unke saath hai (Until their lives are restored, we are with them). All the local NGOs, all the local Punjab media are doing a great job. I would like to thank them too. They are doing a great job on the ground. And the youth of Punjab has come forward and is handling the situation. I would like to thank everyone. All the resources I have, all the corporate houses I know, our team has talked to them. Everyone is ready to help Punjab. They all want to come forward. We will get out of this problem."

Diljit concluded by praying to God for giving strength to everyone, "Main ardaas karta hu parmatma ke aage ki hum sabki itni shakti de ki hum sab bhai behan mil ke is musibat se bahar aa jaaye (I pray to God that he gives us so much strength that we all brothers and sisters come out of this problem together.) Aur ek baar fir se vo zindagiyan dubara khadi ho sake (And once again, those lives can be restored). I love and respect everyone. If I have said something wrong, if I have hurt anyone, forgive me if I have said anything wrong."

Diljit has adopted ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to support relief efforts.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, his team said they were focusing on essentials such as food, water and medical aid, while also planning rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction.

Other celebs also extended their support.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his prayers and support to the people of Punjab, as floods have caused extensive damage. Heavy rains have submerged parts of the state, displacing thousands, damaging homes, and destroying crops.

Taking to his X on Wednesday, the actor said his "heart goes out" to those suffering in Punjab, adding that the "spirit of Punjab shall never break.""My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all," wrote SRK.

My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2025

Alia Bhatt also shared her thoughts for those caught in the crisis and offered her "love, strength, and prayers" to families struggling in the disaster.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength, and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Sidharth Malhotra, posting on X, wrote that his "heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab" and prayed for "strength, safety, and relief for all." Meanwhile, due to severe flooding, around 37 lives have been lost due to severe flood, announced the state government on Thursday.

According to the government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur the most affected area, as 324 villages were impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107). As per the government, around 1,75,216 hectares of total cropland have been affected.

But in order to deal with severe floods, the government has stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state. Punjab Police is using drones to deliver relief to flood-hit villages in Amritsar, trying to reach various affected areas like Ajnala. In other parts of the state, evacuation drives were conducted in villages along the Sutlej, where residents were asked to shift to relief camps established by the government.