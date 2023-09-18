Vicky Kaushal On Losing National Award To Allu Arjun: 'Don't Have Any Qualms' | Photo Via Instagram.

Sardar Udham, which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, won five awards at the recently announced National Film Awards 2023. The actor lost to Allu Arjun, who won Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

Now, Vicky shared that he was not disappointed after losing the Best Actor award to Allu Arjun. The Masaan actor said, "The thing is that many times when you get a film and get to work with a director that you like, you think that's where your dream has come true, which is genuinely true for Sadar Udham. I am not just saying for the heck of it. Being a Punjabi, that topic, that man, that story is very, very close to my heart."

Further, the actor said that he has been listening to this story since his childhood days, and he always used to wonder why people were not aware of it. Eventually, when the opportunity was given, it was a big deal.

"After that, what I got or didn't get, everything was a bonus. For me, the story to reach the world, to get appreciated, to get resonated. That is everything. After that, for the film to get all the rewards are all bonuses, I don't have any qualms," said Kaushal.

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, among others. Next, he has Sam Bahadur and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in his pipeline.

